Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 1,833 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Progressive were worth $4,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PGR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,353,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,478,206,000 after buying an additional 3,924,541 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Progressive by 32.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,045,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $691,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,191 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in Progressive during the third quarter valued at $91,715,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Progressive by 18.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,651,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $510,834,000 after purchasing an additional 892,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in Progressive by 31.7% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,576,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,311,000 after purchasing an additional 861,432 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGR stock traded up $1.70 on Friday, hitting $111.22. 3,865,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,911,991. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $89.35 and a twelve month high of $111.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. Progressive had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.05%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PGR shares. UBS Group downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.33.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total value of $116,935.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $141,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,793 shares of company stock worth $1,555,459 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

