Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 20,941 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 575,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,941 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $25,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 162.5% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 67.1% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.90. 72,308,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,976,750. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $36.51 and a one year high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.83.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.60%.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

About Bank of America (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.