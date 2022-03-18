Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 2,813 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $22,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 9,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 37,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,997,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 56.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of UPS stock traded down $2.54 on Friday, hitting $219.78. The stock had a trading volume of 6,202,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,309,761. The business has a 50 day moving average of $211.00 and a 200 day moving average of $204.46. The stock has a market cap of $191.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.54 and a 12-month high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 96.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.39%.

UPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $243.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.75.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,125.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total transaction of $839,296.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,514. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About United Parcel Service (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.