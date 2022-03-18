Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 5,472 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,605 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,472 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Boeing were worth $25,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 1,427.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 171.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 54.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 480 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $2.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $192.83. The stock had a trading volume of 12,771,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,090,652. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $202.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.09. The stock has a market cap of $113.84 billion, a PE ratio of -27.04, a PEG ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.42. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $167.58 and a 1-year high of $260.48.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. Boeing’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($15.25) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BA. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Boeing from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.05.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

