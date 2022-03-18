Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 559 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $3,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESS. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the third quarter worth $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 1,471.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 94.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 52.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the third quarter valued at $68,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESS stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $341.60. The stock had a trading volume of 624,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,940. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $335.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.32, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.74. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $271.51 and a twelve month high of $359.49.

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 33.91%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.32%.

ESS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $351.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $363.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $382.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $353.53.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

