Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 5,912 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,226 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,912 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in American Express were worth $24,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 111.1% in the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 99.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Express stock traded up $3.75 on Friday, hitting $190.72. The stock had a trading volume of 8,673,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,712,170. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. American Express has a one year low of $135.13 and a one year high of $199.55. The stock has a market cap of $144.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.68.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $240.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.41.

In related news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total value of $27,536,889.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total transaction of $5,408,960.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

