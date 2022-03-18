Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 729 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $4,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Moody’s by 187.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 46,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,573,000 after purchasing an additional 30,410 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 4,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 840.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 125,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,550,000 after buying an additional 112,120 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,509,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 140,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,930,000 after buying an additional 18,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $378.00 to $360.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $402.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.69.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $153,759.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCO traded up $9.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $331.23. 1,461,661 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,044,977. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $286.14 and a 1 year high of $407.94. The company has a market cap of $61.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $333.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $365.92.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.05). Moody’s had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 91.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.77%.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

