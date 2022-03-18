Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 831 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,558 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $4,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 44.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 643,701 shares of the software company’s stock worth $187,896,000 after purchasing an additional 198,583 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 10.5% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,672 shares of the software company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 23.2% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,325 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 26.0% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 7.9% in the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,051 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADSK shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Griffin Securities lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $298.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $344.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.85.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $51,312.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total transaction of $801,312.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $213.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,735,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,010. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.29 and a 1 year high of $344.39. The firm has a market cap of $46.35 billion, a PE ratio of 95.65 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $230.37 and its 200 day moving average is $269.19.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

