Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,844 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,492 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Netflix were worth $20,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lewis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $1,389,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC raised its position in Netflix by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Netflix by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,479 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in Netflix by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Macquarie lowered shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $615.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $620.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Edward Jones upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (down from $450.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $541.94.

Shares of NFLX traded up $9.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $380.60. 8,252,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,934,449. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $329.82 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $412.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $550.25. The company has a market capitalization of $168.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

