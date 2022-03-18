Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,056 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 262 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 251 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $16,937,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total value of $256,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,580 shares of company stock valued at $17,379,914. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NSC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.43.

NSC traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $274.83. 2,437,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,450,337. The company’s 50 day moving average is $272.92 and its 200-day moving average is $272.12. The company has a market cap of $65.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $238.62 and a twelve month high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $1.24 dividend. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.92%.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

