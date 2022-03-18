Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,361 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd owned 0.44% of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF worth $4,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,720,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,360,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 529,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,137,000 after buying an additional 150,700 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,180,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 618.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 141,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after acquiring an additional 121,944 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA KSA traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.20. The stock had a trading volume of 322,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,157. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.08. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF has a twelve month low of $33.65 and a twelve month high of $47.75.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.