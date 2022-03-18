Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 961,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,089 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.1% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $53,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 542.6% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 114.4% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,184,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,448,526. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.84. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $52.48 and a 12 month high of $58.09.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

