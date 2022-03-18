Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Ventas were worth $3,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the third quarter worth $27,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the third quarter worth $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the third quarter worth $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 135.1% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the third quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 34,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $1,947,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VTR traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.46. The stock had a trading volume of 4,733,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,599,405. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 424.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.14. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.44 and a 1 year high of $61.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.31.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,285.81%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Ventas in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ventas from $56.50 to $61.50 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.34.

Ventas Profile (Get Rating)

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.