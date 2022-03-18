Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,587 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,951 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Twitter were worth $3,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in Twitter by 117.4% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 21,533,828 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,300,428,000 after purchasing an additional 11,630,881 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 1,153.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,393,700 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $144,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202,800 shares during the period. Thunderbird Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,893,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 312.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 926,395 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $55,945,000 after acquiring an additional 702,037 shares during the period. Finally, Absolute Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the 3rd quarter valued at $844,000. 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TWTR traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,445,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,541,037. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.81. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $31.30 and a one year high of $73.34. The company has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.90 and a beta of 0.80.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.17. Twitter had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the social networking company to purchase up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Twitter from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Twitter from $77.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Twitter from $79.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twitter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $198,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $207,942.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,114 shares of company stock worth $935,343 in the last 90 days. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

