Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,873 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Workday were worth $3,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 1.2% in the third quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Workday by 1.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,011 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Workday by 0.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,752 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Workday by 31.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Workday by 1.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,797 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Societe Generale upgraded Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $306.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Workday from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Workday from $360.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Workday from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.83.

In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.84, for a total value of $422,915.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 300,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.21, for a total value of $75,009,219.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 320,428 shares of company stock worth $79,809,784 in the last three months. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY traded up $8.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $243.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,741,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,518,685. The company has a market capitalization of $60.90 billion, a PE ratio of 2,436.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.90 and a 1-year high of $307.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.04.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 0.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies.

