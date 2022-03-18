Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $3,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Maplelane Capital LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,733,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 33,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,723,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

In other MercadoLibre news, CAO Marcelo Melamud purchased 55 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $881.82 per share, with a total value of $48,500.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,008.61, for a total value of $75,645.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 205 shares of company stock worth $188,950. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MELI traded up $36.44 on Friday, hitting $1,185.53. 810,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 775,847. The company has a market capitalization of $59.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 701.50 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,052.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,350.15. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $858.99 and a 52-week high of $1,970.13.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 31.09%. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $956.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,757.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

