Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 509 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,038 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in FedEx by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in FedEx by 112.4% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 189 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in FedEx by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 213 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 35.3% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 272 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FDX. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.91.

FedEx stock traded down $9.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $218.91. 9,210,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,557,432. The company has a market cap of $58.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $234.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $199.03 and a 12-month high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.67 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

