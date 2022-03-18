Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Decreases Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,549 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $4,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 2,866.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,779,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,600 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 104.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,469,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,861 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Xcel Energy by 137.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,165,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,336,000 after buying an additional 1,253,188 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth about $78,652,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Xcel Energy by 15.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,719,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,992,000 after buying an additional 642,869 shares in the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on XEL shares. Evercore ISI raised Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, November 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.33.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.79. The company had a trading volume of 5,458,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,711,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.15 and a 12 month high of $72.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.34.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.88%.

Xcel Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.