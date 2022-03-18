Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,297 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,759 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up 0.7% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Accenture were worth $33,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Accenture by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,244,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,597,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,784 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,434,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,329,334,000 after buying an additional 252,771 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Accenture by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,093,076 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,228,976,000 after purchasing an additional 205,505 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Accenture by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,821,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,222,426,000 after purchasing an additional 38,359 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Accenture by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,812,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $911,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,770 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total transaction of $580,692.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total value of $147,105.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.03.

ACN traded up $4.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $323.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,473,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,959,929. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $261.13 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37. The stock has a market cap of $204.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $334.04 and its 200-day moving average is $350.47.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.37%.

Accenture Company Profile (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.