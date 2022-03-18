Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.1% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.5% during the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 33,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.42.

NYSE EMR traded up $1.51 on Friday, reaching $97.00. 15,983,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,635,547. The firm has a market cap of $57.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.00. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.72 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.98%.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

