Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,739 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $3,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,088.2% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CDNS. StockNews.com raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.62.

CDNS stock traded up $5.55 on Friday, hitting $158.87. 2,501,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,926,147. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.11 and a twelve month high of $192.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.12.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The firm had revenue of $773.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.02, for a total value of $1,140,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $7,749,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,500 shares of company stock valued at $16,907,476 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

