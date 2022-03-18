Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $22.05 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,507 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $22,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 47,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 875,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,749,000 after purchasing an additional 29,146 shares in the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% in the third quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 255,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,167,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 300,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,756,000 after purchasing an additional 11,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 77,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRK. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.88.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.11. 20,708,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,864,910. The company has a market capitalization of $199.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.45. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $91.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.70%.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

