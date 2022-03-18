Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $24.13 Million Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lessened its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,255 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 5,822 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $24,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 435.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COP traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.60. 15,907,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,697,932. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $47.85 and a one year high of $104.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.96 and a 200 day moving average of $77.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.41.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 30.36%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.82.

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $7,680,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $249,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,318 shares of company stock worth $23,660,545 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

