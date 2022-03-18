Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $3.26 Million Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8,321.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 82,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $149,427,000 after purchasing an additional 83,215 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 723,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,314,856,000 after purchasing an additional 76,473 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 66.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 183,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $285,231,000 after purchasing an additional 73,654 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,107.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 45,773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $83,193,000 after purchasing an additional 44,685 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 219,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $398,806,000 after purchasing an additional 35,360 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

CMG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,845.00 to $1,630.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,965.48.

Shares of NYSE:CMG traded up $24.18 on Friday, hitting $1,587.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,959. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,483.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,683.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,277.41 and a 1 year high of $1,958.55. The company has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a PE ratio of 68.22, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total transaction of $2,155,986.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill (Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.