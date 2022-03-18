Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $3.60 Million Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,263 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $3,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 211.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,482,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,759 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 75.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 971,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,757,000 after purchasing an additional 417,168 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 15.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,719,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $899,127,000 after purchasing an additional 369,762 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 132.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 564,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,503,000 after purchasing an additional 321,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 32.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 950,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,369,000 after purchasing an additional 231,643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $330.63. 885,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,900. The firm has a market cap of $36.22 billion, a PE ratio of 155.23 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $341.07. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $264.74 and a 12 month high of $391.15.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $595.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.77 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

SBAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $405.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $370.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.23.

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total value of $164,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,239,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SBA Communications Profile (Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.