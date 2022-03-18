Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $3.72 Million Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,790 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Illumina were worth $3,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the third quarter worth $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 90.7% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the third quarter worth $37,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 241.9% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 1,180.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 128 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ILMN shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Illumina from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays raised Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $432.72 to $412.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $419.25.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 322 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.29, for a total value of $122,453.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,222 shares of company stock valued at $501,159. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded up $7.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $346.11. 1,375,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,038,132. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $302.79 and a 12 month high of $526.00. The firm has a market cap of $54.34 billion, a PE ratio of 67.80, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $345.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $382.95.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. Illumina had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

