Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $3.91 Million Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lowered its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 57.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,626 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 12.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,494,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,146,171,000 after acquiring an additional 617,575 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Ecolab by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,730,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $768,361,000 after purchasing an additional 17,928 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Ecolab by 126.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,498,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $746,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,198 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Ecolab by 6.3% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,396,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $708,604,000 after purchasing an additional 200,327 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 1.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,545,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $530,967,000 after purchasing an additional 34,653 shares during the period. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ecolab news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $179.39 per share, for a total transaction of $896,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ECL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Ecolab from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $191.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Boenning Scattergood cut Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.23.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $171.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,284,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.85 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $187.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.05. The company has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.10.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

