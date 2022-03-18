Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $3.94 Million Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Humana were worth $3,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in Humana by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Humana by 1.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 2.3% during the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Wealth Management raised its holdings in Humana by 4.2% in the third quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Humana alerts:

HUM traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $440.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,038,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,960. The firm has a market cap of $55.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.95. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $351.20 and a 1 year high of $475.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $412.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $425.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.28 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. Humana’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.30) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 24.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 12.35%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $490.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $528.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $472.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $418.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $470.00 to $431.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.36.

Humana Company Profile (Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.