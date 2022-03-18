Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $33.56 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,366 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,316 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for approximately 0.7% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in NIKE were worth $33,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,678,912,000 after purchasing an additional 543,451 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in NIKE by 9.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 241,452 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $37,303,000 after buying an additional 21,248 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in NIKE by 5.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 25,865 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,757,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in NIKE by 5.8% during the third quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 72,721 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,561,000 after buying an additional 3,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE traded up $3.83 on Friday, reaching $131.24. The company had a trading volume of 9,931,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,939,717. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.18 and its 200 day moving average is $155.17. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.75 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. HSBC downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on NIKE from $199.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.79.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

