Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $33.89 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,487 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up 0.7% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $33,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,125,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,436,678,000 after acquiring an additional 644,322 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,144,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,189,130,000 after acquiring an additional 135,167 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,593,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,145,855,000 after acquiring an additional 440,144 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,252,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,119,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177,066 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,037,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $945,170,000 after acquiring an additional 327,816 shares during the period. 75.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In related news, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.83 per share, with a total value of $502,810.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Naren K. Gursahaney bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.62 per share, for a total transaction of $147,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,137,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,426,249. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.38. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $69.79 and a one year high of $93.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 93.92%.

NEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.43.

NextEra Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.