Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $35.42 Million Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 417,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,241 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 0.7% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $35,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000.
Shares of NASDAQ BND traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.18. The stock had a trading volume of 8,895,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,279,668. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.21. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $79.36 and a 12 month high of $87.07.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (BND)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.