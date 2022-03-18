Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $4.43 Million Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 9,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.3% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.3% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 7,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.0% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of D stock traded down $1.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.27. 7,476,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,397,484. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $84.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $65.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.82 and its 200 day moving average is $77.07.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.09%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on D. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.78.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

