Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $4.44 Million Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,941,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $558,561,000 after purchasing an additional 222,002 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,320.0% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 185,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,509,000 after buying an additional 172,440 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 136.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,632,000 after purchasing an additional 166,000 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 340.8% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 186,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,710,000 after purchasing an additional 144,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 20.1% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 817,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,543,000 after purchasing an additional 136,756 shares during the period. 78.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APD stock traded up $3.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $231.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,160,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,525. The company has a market capitalization of $51.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.24 and a twelve month high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.23.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.29%.

APD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Vertical Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.82.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

