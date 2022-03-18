Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $42.71 Million Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,646 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises approximately 0.9% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $42,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 313.6% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 675,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $255,171,000 after purchasing an additional 511,802 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,932,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,431,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $919,277,000 after purchasing an additional 302,979 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,046,744 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $395,701,000 after purchasing an additional 278,806 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,791,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,059,482,000 after buying an additional 274,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GS shares. Odeon Capital Group lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $490.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $435.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $345.38. The company had a trading volume of 5,741,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,538,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $352.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $381.58. The firm has a market cap of $115.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.47. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $317.72 and a 12-month high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.10 by ($1.29). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 33.29%. The firm had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $12.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 38.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

