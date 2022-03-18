Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $5.30 Million Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $5,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.1% in the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 52.5% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 3.5% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology by 1.0% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 16,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology stock traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.33. 13,978,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,333,308. The company has a market cap of $60.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.79 and a twelve month high of $93.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.62.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -44.44%.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total value of $1,932,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total transaction of $44,950.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,550 shares of company stock valued at $9,609,707 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.31.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers computer, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

