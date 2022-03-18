Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd owned about 0.05% of Tetra Tech worth $5,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 1.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 3,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TTEK. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tetra Tech has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.40.

In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.34, for a total transaction of $140,706.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTEK traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.76. The stock had a trading volume of 536,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,310. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 0.86. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.01 and a 12 month high of $192.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $679.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 17.58%.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

