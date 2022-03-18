Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,548 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 929 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $29,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2,350.0% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 857.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $8.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $453.33. 5,699,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,856,508. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $407.94 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $214.13 billion, a PE ratio of 44.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $483.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $576.07.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total value of $5,078,330.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total transaction of $2,688,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,624,618. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Adobe from $715.00 to $660.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Adobe from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Adobe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $647.00.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

