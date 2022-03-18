Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $4,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.0% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,662 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 28,455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Marin boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 19,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 49,988 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $1,994,521.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $80,164.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 142,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,969,295 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BSX traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.22. 10,392,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,549,480. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $37.13 and a 1 year high of $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.91.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

