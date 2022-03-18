Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 20,965 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 100.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 20,965 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $3,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $5,153,000. Boltwood Capital Management raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 19,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $614,000. 55.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP traded up $1.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,166,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,353,201. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $64.26 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.97 billion, a PE ratio of 45.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.56.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.253 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.41%.

In other Microchip Technology news, insider Steve Sanghi sold 45,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total value of $3,829,869.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,838 shares of company stock valued at $4,290,773. 2.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.93.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

