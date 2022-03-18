Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 21,929 Shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,929 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd owned approximately 0.82% of iShares MSCI Russia ETF worth $4,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $359,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $726,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $821,000.

Get iShares MSCI Russia ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:ERUS remained flat at $$8.06 during trading hours on Friday. 2 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,369. iShares MSCI Russia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $52.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.86.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Russia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Russia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.