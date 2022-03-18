Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 2,659 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,441 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $3,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,901,916 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,554,802,000 after acquiring an additional 201,419 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,932,928 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,182,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694,620 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,110,915 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,047,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,744 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,291,605 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $837,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 181.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,182,330 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $847,620,000 after acquiring an additional 7,209,667 shares in the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH traded up $1.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.72. 4,376,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,276,763. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.29. The stock has a market cap of $48.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $66.19 and a 12-month high of $92.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

In related news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,371 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total value of $559,118.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajesh Nambiar sold 5,000 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $452,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,568 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTSH. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.50 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

