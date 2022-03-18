Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 3,681 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $5,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Blackstone Group by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 21,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 256,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,209,000 after acquiring an additional 7,374 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 89,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth $672,000. 61.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $4,121,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 9,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total value of $579,762.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 585,233 shares of company stock worth $37,879,695 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.40.

Shares of BX traded up $2.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.85. The company had a trading volume of 10,428,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,337,287. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.34 and a 52-week high of $149.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.85.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.25%.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

