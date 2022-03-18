Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 3,694 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,694 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $3,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harber Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 141.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 157,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,223,000 after purchasing an additional 92,528 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 20,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,858,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 219.6% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 132,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,727,000 after buying an additional 91,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Shares of ATVI stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $78.76. 16,048,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,704,526. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.55. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $99.46.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.06). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.62%.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.82.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,160,088.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $164,806.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile (Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.