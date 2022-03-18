Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,020,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,081 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI World ETF comprises about 2.9% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd owned 6.54% of iShares MSCI World ETF worth $138,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of URTH. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 22,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 204.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 24.8% during the third quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of URTH traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $126.74. 274,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,944. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.20. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 12 month low of $115.41 and a 12 month high of $136.75.

