Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $4,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.9% during the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.6% during the third quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.3% in the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.2% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 235 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.49, for a total transaction of $50,405.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total transaction of $129,487.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,320 shares of company stock valued at $4,405,125. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BTIG Research raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.45.

Shares of NYSE MAA traded down $2.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $206.77. 1,244,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,693. The company has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 45.48, a PEG ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.74. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.03 and a 12 month high of $231.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $208.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.42.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.27). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 30.02%. The company had revenue of $463.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

