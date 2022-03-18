Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $27,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 48.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,693,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,317,754,000 after purchasing an additional 14,189,157 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 130.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,773,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,301,887,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395,168 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 73.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,524,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,427,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612,571 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 47.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,527,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,423,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763,532 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $386,491,000. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $750,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADI. Bank of America lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.60.

NASDAQ:ADI traded up $3.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $163.45. The stock had a trading volume of 9,688,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,193,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.04. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.81 and a 1-year high of $191.95. The company has a market capitalization of $85.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 95.60%.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

