Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Stock Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $3,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in IHS Markit by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 31,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank acquired a new position in IHS Markit during the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in IHS Markit by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 5,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total value of $665,026.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of INFO stock remained flat at $$108.61 during midday trading on Friday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12-month low of $88.81 and a 12-month high of $135.82. The firm has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.15 and its 200 day moving average is $121.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INFO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $142.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.40.

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

