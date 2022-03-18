Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,815 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRTX. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 164 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.67.

In other news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 325 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total value of $75,058.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 5,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.79, for a total transaction of $1,208,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,125 shares of company stock valued at $2,940,964 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $249.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,188,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,610. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $176.36 and a 52-week high of $254.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $235.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $63.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.58.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.27. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

