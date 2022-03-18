Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 23,114 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lowered its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 23,114 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 0.7% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $32,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 772,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,516,000 after purchasing an additional 19,104 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 23.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 52.4% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 6,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $1.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $180.10. 8,891,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,703,644. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.78. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $161.04 and a 52-week high of $202.26. The company has a market cap of $166.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.69%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $698,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $5,938,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,383. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

