Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 6,558 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,199 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 6,558 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in SEA were worth $3,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 809.1% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of SEA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 183 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in SEA by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 215 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 98.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of SEA from $330.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of SEA from $218.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of SEA from $370.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SEA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.50.

NYSE SE traded up $8.31 on Friday, reaching $122.54. 10,436,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,072,879. The firm has a market cap of $66.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.99 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.40. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $85.01 and a fifty-two week high of $372.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.11.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.33. SEA had a negative net margin of 24.64% and a negative return on equity of 36.72%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

